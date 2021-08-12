Advertisement

It isn’t a hidden fact that DC pounces at every possible chance to acquire a Marvel talent when they part ways from the MCU. That is how the business works and even profits for almost everyone. So while we have already seen many take refuge from one to the another, the new name to have surfaced to be approached to join DC after her tug of war with Disney is Scarlett Johansson.

Yes, you read that right. If you are unversed, Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney most recently. The news made maximum headlines and continues to do so. The actor accused the studio of breaching her contract over Black Widow release. Johansson says, she was promised an exclusive theatrical release, but the movie simultaneously hit Disney Plus the same day, and that has incurred a huge loss to her.

Advertisement

Now the latest update says she has been approached by the rival studio DC to enter their realm. The thought is wild and gives the biggest shock. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, DC has now decided to try their luck at another casting coupe and has approached Scarlett Johansson to enter the DCEU. There is no update so as to what role she is being approached for, or if she has shown any interest in doing it. But the buzz is strong. Considering that Scarlett is one of the most leading actors in Hollywood and also a producer herself, the studio will have to give her a deal that suits her position.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson is not the first person from the MCU to have been approached by DC after their temporary exit from the former. When James Gunn was fired from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, DC took the opportunity and roped him in, and now he is happy with his liberty in the DCEU.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Seth Rogen Once Revealed P*rn Star Stormy Daniels Confessing About Having S*x With Donald Trump & Called It ‘The Most Expected Information’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube