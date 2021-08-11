Advertisement

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen is well known as a charismatic buffoon in a number of box-office hits like Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He is one of the popular celebs in Hollywood but did you know he once worked with p*rn star Stormy Daniels.

The comedian-actor once appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” where he revealed working with a p*rn star in two films. Australian actress Charlize Theron was aghast at his shocking revelation. Scroll down to know more.

When Seth Rogen said, “I did work – not in a p*rn film,” Charlize Theron shrieked, “What?!” He then said, “Very early in our careers we realized, like, if you ever need someone to be naked in a movie, you should hire a p*rn star because it’s the easiest thing they did that week.”

For the unversed, the comedian and p*rn star Stormy Daniels worked together in two of Rogen’s biggest hits, ‘Knocked Up’ and ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin.’

Seth Rogen then continued, “It’s not a situation where you’re, like, convincing a mainstream actress to get naked. Instead, you’re taking a porn actress and putting her in a mainstream movie and she doesn’t have to … put anything in her.”

Furthermore, the comedian-actor also made a revelation that she did tell him about her relationship with former US President Donald Trump. Rogen laughed as he said, “At the time, when a porn star tells you they have sex with Donald Trump, it’s the least interesting thing you’d heard that day, honestly. It was the most expected information you had heard.”

Take a look at the video below:

