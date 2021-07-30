Advertisement

Salma Hayek is a sexy Mexican-American actress who never shies away from saying things as they are. The actress is now happily married to French billionaire and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, but did you know once upon a time former US President Donald Trump had tried getting her on a date with him? Scroll down and read the story.

Salma first spoke about Trump asking her on a date in October 2016. During a 2017 interaction, she spilled the beans on how they got acquainted, and he landed with her number. Check out the video at the end – we are sure you will laugh when you hear the account.

During her 2017 appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Salma Hayek got candid about the time Donald Trump asked her out on a date. Recalling the incident, the then 50-year-old Mexican-American actress said that the former US President tried to hit on her at an event where he first befriended her then-boyfriend.