Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all over the news and each other. The couple who just made it official that they are dating have taken their love all the way to Italy. Recently, On The Floor singer celebrated her 52nd birthday in France, for which Affleck gifted her a custom jewellery gift. A photo of the couple also went viral. While chilling on a $130 million mega yacht, the pair recreated their famous moment from the singer’s ‘Jenny From The Block’ video which was released in 2002.

As it is summer of love for Ben and J.Lo, it has to be filled with a lot of romance and PDA. While chilling in Italy, the couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with each other. From the look of it, they could not keep their hands to themselves. The singer was glowing with a smile on her face she perched on her beau’s lap during the meal at Le Scoglio. If that wasn’t enough, they also shared passionate kisses at the dinner table.

Jennifer Lopez looked sensational in a red and white striped shirt and was full of smiles which she clearly struggled to hide, along with her delight as she wrapped her arm around the actor and gazed into his eyes. Ben Affleck too looked in high spirits while looking up at his girlfriend and smiling before leaning in for more kisses. On the dinner date, Jennifer slayed an elegant ensemble of ab-flashing crop top and stylish wide-leg white trousers.

The festivities began for the couple started with J.Lo’s birthday in France that continued with a party at a nightclub. The couple even danced along to some of Jennifer Lopez’s top hits, as reported by HollywoodLife. The custom gift by Ben Affleck to his girlfriend included jewellery pieces from Foundrae. The jewellery represented their “untamed” and “wild” relationship.

Bennifer also dated between 2002 and 2004, as well. They rekindled their romance in May, but it is much different from before. A source told, HollywoodLife, “It’s already much different this time around and they both seem very happy. They’re both giving this relationship another very solid try and they’ve both made it clear they’re not taking any BS and taking this seriously.”

