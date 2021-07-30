Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson is dominating the headlines today. Of course, it is for Black Widow, but not a happy update. The actor has sued Disney over the release format of the Natasha Romanoff spin-off and criticised releasing it on Disney Plus simultaneously. The actor has been playing the part for a decade now and is emotionally attached to it. So to so, that when Kevin Feige broke the news of Natasha’s death in Avengers Endgame, she broke down.

For the unversed, Avengers: Endgame was a monster of a film, and it took away a lot from the MCU. Of course we did bid a goodbye to Iron Man and Captain America; the toughest and the most controversial of all was the sacrifice Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson, made to safeguard others. And as difficult bit was to accept Romanoff’s passing away, it was the same for Scarlett who revealed she broke down in the shower. Read on to know everything you should about the same and what Johansson has to say.

Advertisement

As per CinemaBlend, while fans weren’t really happy with Black Widow sacrificing herself for an infinity stone, Scarlett Johansson feels she did pretty well. When asked what was her first reaction to Kevin Feige revealing she dies in Avengers: Endgame, she said she acted okay on the call. She also said she was heartbroken and cried in the shower later.

Scarlett Johansson said, “I was home on the phone with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, and I don’t know how I reacted. I think I was like, ‘OK… ‘ [laughs] I think all of us sort of… we kind of all would joke with one another about who was going to get offed in Endgame. I was heartbroken about it, but I think I took it like a champ. I cried in the shower later, but nobody saw that part.”

What do you think about Scarlett Johansson’s reaction? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Favourite Butt’ In Avengers Is Not Of Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow But This ‘Sexy-A*s’ Avenger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube