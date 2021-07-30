Advertisement

Ever since Johnny Depp lost the libel case, fans of the Pirate of the Caribbean actor have been demanding that DC remove Amber Heard from the sequel Aquaman 2. In a recent conversation, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer, Peter Safran, opened up about the ongoing controversy.

When film’s director James Wan recently revealed on social media that work on the sequel has begun, Depp’s fans once again re-ignited the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp campaign. They started calling for Heard’s removal from Aquaman 2. Read on to know what Safran had to say about it.

As reported by Just Jared, during his appearance on Deadline Hero Nation podcast, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran opened up about Johnny Depp’s fans wanting Amber Heard out of the DC film. On being asked if the social media campaign by Depp’s supporters demanding Amber has had any impact on the production and casting choices, he said, “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure, you gotta do what’s best for the movie.”

The Aquaman 2 producer further continued, “We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.” Peter Safran also added, “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes, you have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

While Amber Heard is still playing the female lead in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the loss in the legal battle led to Johnny Depp stepping down from the Warner Bros. movie Fantastic Beasts 3.

