Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones are two of the biggest franchises in pop-culture. They are also two of the biggest movie and TV series, respectively. When both came to an end, many fans shared their feelings on social media. Game of Thrones ended in 2019, with the 8th season as its last one. Avengers: Endgame also came out in 2019, and it was one of the most highly anticipated films.

Both, sort of, provided an end to the franchise, but even then they continue to make a profit over the franchises. Marvel already has other films in the making, while Game of Thrones has created several spin-offs. Fans of the franchises have had several thoughts to share regarding the ending to the movie and the show. One of the thoughts is, what if Endgame had an ending like the final season of GOT?

EfgStore.in has shared a carousel on Instagram that shares how different characters of Avengers: Endgame would have been if the ending of the movie was the same as that of Game of Thrones season 8.

The photo slide starts with Black Widow. It mentions how Black Widow would not sacrifice herself for the universe as she would have never cared about the people. This is true as there are many characters in Game of Thrones who just don’t care. The finest example of this is the Lannisters. The next slide is that of Tony Stark not stopping to make d*ck jokes. If you have watched the show then you will know how many such jokes there are in it.

The next witty slide that comes up is of a recurring theme in the show. Time and again, the show has shown an intense build-up for war, only for an underdog-like character coming in for the big kill. This is compared with how Ant-Man would swoop in to kill Thanos instead of Iron Man snapping his fingers in Endgame.

It is followed by talking about the darkness of the show. GOT becomes so dark that it is a little difficult to watch what is happening on the screen. If this would have happened in Endgame, then The Battle of Earth would have been so dark that nothing would be visible. Then comes a funny comparison of Thanos’ mothership having a Starbucks. In one of the episodes of the GOT, a Starbucks cup was spotted by the fans.

Finally, the carousel ended with the theme of the strongest person with an unbelievable story becoming the leader. This has happened a few times on Game of Thrones. If this was the case of Avengers: Endgame, then the rat who got Scott out of the Quantum Realm would have become the leader, as per the slides.

