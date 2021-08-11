Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen has been one of the most influential stars. She has also been involved in a lot of controversies. Teigen has had a messy past. The former model once left Twitter as she was becoming a target for trolls. This caused model Courtney Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, to open up about their history with Teigen. Stodden claimed that the Cravings author had bullied them in the past.

Teigen posted a public apology towards Stodden and to everyone else. However, more people came forward to share their past. Fashion designer Michael Costello also claimed that he was bullied by Chrissy. It is a lot of drama for one person to handle. Since then, Chrissy has talked about claims of her deleting negative comments from social media.

Many people took to Twitter and made claims that Chrissy Teigen is deleting negative comments from her social media. Candace Owens, the New York Times best-selling author said, “This is little more than a carefully crafted Hollywood PR stunt.

FYI— someone on Chrissy Teigen’s team is deleting negative comments under her Instagram account to create the illusion that the world is forgiving her. This is little more than a carefully crafted Hollywood PR stunt. She’s still a malignant sociopathic narcissist. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 14, 2021

The Lip Sync Battle co-host took to her Instagram to share complaints about how some people have been reacting to her presence. Chrissy Teigen shared stories in which she wore a colourful robe and a puppy filter. In the videos, she said, “Two things that I think are funny right now,” she said. “One: People in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments. They think that I like delete them. But like, what?”

Teigen continued, “That’s like next-level hater, when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate. It’s pretty… you’re just crazy.” She then continues to tell the second thing that has been bothering her. “If I leave a comment underneath somebody’s photo, even if it’s nice—’You look great,’ ‘I love this outfit’—people get all sorts of mad. Because…I am alive,” Teigen says.

This is not the first time that Chrissy has spoken out about the criticism she receives. She reflected on the bullying allegations against her and posted on Instagram that she is in the “cancel club”.

Chrissy Teigen shared that she ‘didn’t know what to say’ and that it felt ‘weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world’. She wrote in a post, “Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s–t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.”

