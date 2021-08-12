Advertisement

Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix, and scaling that anticipation is an impossible task. While the makers are not revealing details about the plot that is still kept as a big secret, that doesn’t mean the actors from the cast have kept tight-lipped about the show. Joe Keery is the latest actor to have spoke about spilling details to his friends.

For the unversed, Stranger Things 4 shifts base to Russia. The plot of the show becomes much darker, and the team is ready for it. The recently releases promos have hinted at very intense updates in the show included David Harbour, aka Jim Hopper’s comeback, and the presence of more girls like Eleven. So while we are dying of curiosity as to what awaits on the other side, Joe Keery is out there telling secrets about the show to his friends. Read on to know everything about it, and also what Kerry has to say.

Talking about the show as per Screenrant, the Stranger Things 4 star Joe Keery says he has talked about the show to certain people who he trust. He said, “I’ve talked to maybe certain people in my life about how things unfold, but people I trust, people I know won’t spill the beans and get me in trouble.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Shawn Levy knows how Stranger Things will end. Adding to his statement, Joe Keery had said, “I really can’t say anything, but I don’t also really know what the endgame is. I’ve gotten little bits and pieces, but me and the brothers have spoken about specific ideas that would be really cool for the character. So, once it all does come to a close, I have faith in those two guys and Shawn, as well, that they will do it right.”

