You must be living in lands far from reality if you are still unaware that Michael Keaton is set to reprise his version of the Batman in the DCEU. The actor is all set to feature in the Ezra Miller starrer that has multiple Batmans in one. The news has already been confirmed and now even the actor has decided to open up about the same.

Michael Keaton is hands down one of the most celebrated Batman of his time. The actor first appeared as the Cape Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film and the in 1992 he reprises his version in Batman Returns, which turned out to be the last time. So now that he is finally wearing the Cape again, it will be after 30 years by the time The Flash releases that the actor is playing the fan favourite Superhero again.

In a latest viral Interview, the actor has defined wearing the Batsuit again as shockingly normal. Below is everything that you need to know and also what Keaton exactly has to say.

Michael Keaton was on the podcast Jake’sTakes where he was asked about wearing the Batsuit again after 30 long years in The Flash. He calls it weird. He even goes on to reminisce in old memories and express how dear they are to him. He said, “It was shockingly normal. It was weird. Like I went ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right.’ But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories (start to come back).”

Meanwhile, cunningly Keaton also made sure that he doesn’t reveal if he uses the “I’m Batman” line in The Flash. However, the actor has spoken about it candidly after a long time, and we can hook our hopes that he will reveal more in the coming days.

