Eminem met his now ex-wife Kim Scott only when they were 15 and 13 years old, respectively. After some years, the two tied the knot. However, their relationship grew sour, and their marriage ended shortly. The couple got back together in 2006, but this time they broke off in just three months.

The couple’s relationship gained a lot of controversy. Reports of Kim’s attempted suicide came out that caused a shock to the fans and the media. Recently, another report of Scott being hospitalized last month for attempting suicide has hit the news.

According to TMZ, the law enforcement received a call on 30th July, reporting a suicidal person at her home in Michigan. When they arrived, Kim Scott was so combative that she had to be restrained by deputies. They also reported that Scott was violent that made it difficult for the paramedics to check her vitals.

The source also said that Kim Scott appeared to have cut herself as she had several tiny lacerations on the back of her leg. There was also a good amount of blood on the floor. The authorities, reportedly, then rushed Kim to a hospital for medical and psychological evaluation. Now, she is back at home and is recovering, as per the claims. However, it is unclear Scott is getting additional care.

The alleged incident occurred a week after Scott’s mother, Kathleen Sluck passed away on 23rd July. Kim’s sister had also passed away in 2016, and according to some reports, Eminem’s ex-wife said she would “never feel whole” again.

According to some reports, Kim Scott even revealed back in 2016 that her 2005 DUI was a suicide attempt. Eminem and Kim also share a child Hailie Jade, whom they welcomed in 1995.

