Rihanna has become an icon in the music industry who has released hits after hits. She has also won many awards for songs, including 9 Grammys. But it is not just her music career that has contributed to her success. The singer runs the cosmetic company Fenty Beauty and a clothing line called Fenty.

On top of having a successful music career, clothing line and a beauty company, the We Found Love singer is also dating another icon in the industry, A$AP Rocky. The couple made their relationship official this year and since then has been on several romantic dates. It seems like RiRi has it all.

Rihanna has touched on another milestone in her life. The pop star is now the richest female musician in the world. According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated to be at $1.7 billion. Though her source of wealth is not just her songs. The singer’s Fenty Beauty, established in 2017, is a joint venture with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

Rihanna has described makeup for her as a “weapon of choice for self-expression” because of which her makeup company is built on the dream to create a cosmetics company that made “women everywhere [feel] included”.

The bulk of her fortune, estimated to be $1.4 billion, has come from RiRi‘s makeup brand. The singer owns 50% form the wealth. The rest lies in her lingerie brand.

According to Forbes, her lingerie-line Savage x Fenty, which was launched in February 2021, has raised $115 million in funding at a $1 billion valuation. This has made Rihanna become the richest female musician in the world and the second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

