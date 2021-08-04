Advertisement

Chris Evans and Lizzo have been all over social media with their flirty friendship, and TBH it is something we could never get tired of. Recently, the singer took to TikTok and pretended to be pregnant with the Captain America actor’s baby. The video went viral instantly, and Evan’s responded to it with a cute reply.

The whole thing began with the ‘Good as Hell’ singer revealing that she once sent a drunk text to Chris on Instagram DM. Rumours of the two having a baby together spread through the internet like wildfire.

Advertisement

Lizzo then joked about it and said, “This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child.” While talking about the rumours of having Chris Evan’s baby, Lizzo also said, “But since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re going to have a little America.”

Music superstar Lizzo jokes that she and Chris Evans are having a baby! 😆🍼🚼

(via lizzo’s official tiktok) pic.twitter.com/UdRjUZxUUL — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) July 28, 2021

Adding to the joke, Lizzo also said that she has “secured the child support bag,” after posting an Instagram exchange between her and Chris Evans. Soon after, the actor also reacted to it and said, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “My mother will be so happy lol.” He added, “Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol.”

Chris Evans jokingly responds to Lizzo's tiktok where she joked about having his baby pic.twitter.com/GjbickDXnJ — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) August 1, 2021

In the excitement of the reply, Lizzo shared a video on TikTok with a caption that read, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸.” We can certainly see the excitement in her reaction as well.

After this, the fans quickly started to share their suggestions. One user said, “Y’all can name it Erica, because you can’t spell America without Erica.” Another fan said, “Name yo kid Steve Rogers.”

While talking about her drunk messages, Lizzo shared a funny TikTok video where she wrote, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke.” The TikTok video showed the message she sent to Chris Evans. It also featured a gust of wind, a female basketball player, and a basketball emoji. Fans interpreted this exchange as the singer declaring that she is shooting her shot with the Hollywood heartthrob.

Must Read: Blake Lively Oozes Oomph At The Red Carpet In A Shimmery Cut-Out Gown; Ryan Reynolds Looks Dapper – See Pics!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube