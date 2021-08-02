Advertisement

Lizzo and Harry Styles have given their fans friendship goals and have even sparked dating rumours. The singers took the world by storm when they were pictured together on the red carpet of Grammys 2021. The possibility of a romance between the two singers was widely discussed as they were also spotted holding hands backstage of the event.

The pair have also made the headlines on a regular basis. Styles leaves cute messages on the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer’s social media post. However, nothing before has made the internet meltdown like the news of a possible collaboration between the two.

Lizzo took to her Instagram on the weekend to share a cryptic message which quickly broke the Internet. It lead to rumours of a possible collaboration between Harry Styles and her. The ‘Good as Hell’ singer shared a post on Instagram with the word “Shhhhhhhh” written on it. It also had a finger on your lips emoji. This, along with the caption sent the fans into a tizzy. Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow #shhhhhhhhhhhh,” read the internet.

On top of that, Harry Style’s manager Jeff Azoff liked the post. Lizzo’s fans could not keep their calm and rushed to Twitter to express their thoughts on the possible collaboration between the two singers. If the rumours become true then this would be the first collaboration of Styles and Lizzo.

Fans on Twitter shared their excitement. One fan said, “Y’all I get you want a Harry and Lizzo Colab, so do I, but stop making EVERYTHING she does about Harry, like all her comments on her tiktok are about Harry even if he’s not even mentioned, like seriously she has her own career, stop taking away from in.” While another fan asked, Streets sayin lizzo and harry tomorrow???” Another stated, “hizzo collab!! i mean lizzo post something on ig and harry said that new music is coming soon!! i’m dying.”

Another fan added, “If lizzo and harry are really releasing a song tomorrow consider me deceased.” After the cryptic announcement, many fans have wondered what the next coming days will bring and whether or not Lizzo and Harry Styles will collaborate.

Must Read: Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo Once Confessed Of Going Bankrupt After Game Of Thrones: “We Were Starving” – [Throwback]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube