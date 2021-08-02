Advertisement

We all fell in love with David Rose from Schitt Creek, as well as the actor who embodies the role perfectly, Dan Levy. Recently, Levy and Paul Rudd were spotted together at an Indian restaurant in the United Kingdom. The Friends actor is currently shooting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in London.

The two actors enjoyed royal Indian thalis over the weekend. A picture was shared by Chef Asma Khan, the founder of the restaurant Darjeeling Express. In the photo, the actors can be seen sitting on a table laden with Indian delicacies such as puris, a serving of rice, a dish filled with meat and a few ladoos in a bowl.

When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021

The photo of Dan Levy and Paul Rudd with the Chef went on her Twitter account. She wrote, “When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!”. The picture led to discussion generation on social media. Netizens discussed several things including Dan Levy to be possibly joining the cast of Ant-Man 3 and the youthful look of Rudd.

Not only that, but the photo also caught the attention of a celebrity. Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to react to the photo of Dan Levy and Paul Rudd. She wrote, “I saw that pic of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating Indian food together and made it about me somehow.”

I saw that pic of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating Indian food together and made it about me somehow — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 1, 2021

Many fans reacted to the photo as well. One fan tweet, “Dan Levy and Paul Rudd having Indian food? Made my day.” A Twitter user also suggested, “I want a 7-part miniseries about Paul Rudd and Dan Levy going out for dinner.” Another fan said, “I’ve aged more since the beginning of the pandemic than Paul Rudd has in the last 20 years,” a fan said. “Paul Rudd ageing backwards omg”.

As of now, no news has been given about Dan Levy joining the cast, by Marvel Studios which has been tight-lipped about the new Ant-Man movie. However, the studio has confirmed that Peyton Reed has returned as the director for the third instalment. Along with Paul Rudd, the film will star Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kathryn Newton.

