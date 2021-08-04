Advertisement

Blake Lively has rocked many outfits at the red carpet premiere of her films as well as her husband Ryan Reynolds’. The actress has given all of us many memorable looks such as the Versace dress with blue feathers and Ralph Lauren’s suit with a cane. The Gossip Girl actress has become a trendsetter when it comes to fashion.

Lively recently accompanied Reynolds to the red carpet premiere of his film Free Guy at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. The couple looked as cute and as stylish as ever. She stunned everyone in a pink and silver sequined dress that featured silver beaded lining along the perimeters of its unique bodice.

Blake Lively’s gown also featured dramatic cut-outs that exposed Lively’s cinched waist, ample cleavage, and toned back. A Simple Favor actress wore her lengthy blonde hair in a sleek ponytail. She amplified her features with neutral-toned makeup. She accessorized with mismatched silver earrings, as well as several diamond rings in her fingers.

While Blake Lively opted for more of a glam look, Ryan Reynolds went for a more subtle one. The Deadpool actor donned a beige corduroy suit with a black and white plaid shirt layered beneath. He completed the look with some brown suede dress shoes and a pair of grey marled socks. On top of that, he had his brunette hair slightly slicked back and rocked his wire-framed seeing glasses for the big premiere.

The couple looked as stunning as ever and Lively had a hundred eyes on her. Before heading into the theatre, the couple posed for the photos while embracing each other and smiling at the cameras. The fans cheered the happy couple who got married in 2012.

The movie Free Guy will release on 11th August. It follows the story of a bank teller named Guy, played by Ryan Reynold, who realizes he’s a background character in a video game called “Free City” that will soon go offline. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold were not the only ones who looked stunning on the red carpet. Stranger Things Sadie Sink, who also walked down the red carpet, looked chic in a bright white blazer layered over a sparkly bustier top. Sports Illustrated alum Camille Kostek also made an appearance in glamour in a retro-inspired gown covered in multi-toned sequins.

