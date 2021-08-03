Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds is one of the funniest actors, and it has been proven time and again through his social media. He and his wife, Blake Lively keep on having funny and cute exchanges that give all of us major relationship goals. The actor is not just hilarious in real life but also plays hilarious roles on screen.

Reynolds’ latest film Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy, is an action-comedy. It is also his biggest role yet, quite literally. The Deadpool actor looked extremely jacked in a new video to promote the upcoming film. The story of the film follows a bank teller named Guy, played by Ryan. who discovers that he is a background character in a video game that will soon go offline.

From the video, it is presumable that Ryan Reynolds takes on multiple roles in Free Guy. For the other role of Dude, he looks incredibly ripped, has blonde hair, looks huge and has ab that can put up a competition to Dwayne Johnson or even The Hulk.

In the video, the buffed up version of Ryan Reynolds knocks out Guy and offers a confessional. “Am I role a model? I don’t know. I mean, I do know that you hear about actors complaining about how hard their movie workouts are — and I’ll tell you, I don’t have time for that,” he says. I’ve been at this one week and I gotta tell you, it’s coming in nicely.”

The jacked Ryan begins his day with a “protein bomb” made “exclusively of human muscle” that is “completely organic” and “illegal.” He says, “life is about growth” while being unable to fit into his Deadpool suit. He also goes on to referencing Blake Lively and says, “I actually fathered our youngest daughter when I was this muscular. The child was born full grown and wearing shoes, which was weird for Blake.”

While on an interview with Collider, Ryan discussed the film The Truman Show and how it has influenced his movie. He said, “The fish bowl idea is an integral part of the DNA of this movie. The Truman Show is as much a part of this movie as E.T. and Back to the Future, and all of that wish fulfillment, Amblin type of entertainment that came out in the ‘80s and ‘90s, which I was weaned on and I think is something that we don’t really have in cinema as much.”

“Wish fulfillment is an important part of life. Wish fulfillment is such a huge of our DNA and our makeup. So, those elements were super important to me. The Truman Show really was a hallmark movie. In terms of it being next level and really taking an idea to a different place, I thought that did such a beautiful job,” Ryan Reynolds continued. The film Free Guy will also star Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery.

