While many parts of the world witnessed the rage Black Widow is, Scarlett Johansson doesn’t seem to be happy how the gates for her standalone flick were opened for the world. The actor in a shocking turn of events last week sued Disney for breaching her contract that promised an exclusive theatrical release, by releasing the movie on Disney Plus simultaneously on the same day. The actor even claimed a loss of over $300 million, and that made headlines.

Not long after the news of the lawsuit broke, Disney was quick to reply and gave out a pretty blunt statement. The studio went on to call Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit baseless and even had many digs to take on the Natasha Romanoff fame. They said that the new releases format has given her an additional $20M. Turns out Johansson is now shocked by the tone of this statement and is upset with the studio giving out numbers. Read on to know everything about the same.

An excerpt from the statement by Disney last week read, “the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.” Now as per Comicbook, Scarlett Johansson is shocked by the tone and how the studio has attacked her character.

Last week, Scarlett Johansson’s agent and CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd hit back at Disney in his own statement. He called out Disney for falsely accusing the star and making her appear bad in the eyes of the world. Bryan Lourd wrote, “shamelessly and falsely accus[ing] Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t.”

“The company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of,” reads the statement from Lourd, who said the lawsuit was filed “as a result of Disney’s decision to knowingly violate Scarlett’s contract.”

Lourd statement giving out Scarlett Johansson’s reaction added, “They have very deliberately moved the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the company leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation… Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades.”

