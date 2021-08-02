Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson is in the headlines over the past couple of days for her recently ignited a feud with Disney. The actor sued Disney over the release format of Black Widow that starred her in the lead and Florence Pugh alongside her. Her issue is with the platform simultaneously releasing the movie on the digital wing Disney Plus. While that has put her future in MCU in a big question, fans were hoping they will feel her presence in Marvel’s animated What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? Is an animated reunion, the trailer for which was released by the studio recently. The show stars animated versions of almost all the Avengers and other superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The question was that are the real actors who have played the characters will voice the animated versions or not. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr were the earliest to withdrew their names. Now it is revealed that even Scarlett Johansson is not voicing Natasha Romanoff in the animated flick. Read on to know everything about the same.

This, of course, has nothing to do with her feud that began most recently. What If..? has been in the making for long, and the work had already wrapped up before Johansson decided to sue the giant. If the latest report in We Got This Covered is to go by, Scarlett Johansson is not voicing Black Widow in Marvel’s What If…? that is scheduled to hit Disney Plus soon.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson has accused Disney of intentionally breaching the contract without justification. The actor has also claimed to have incurred massive loss because of the release format. Her lawsuit has made several headlines.

The lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson’s attorney read, “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.” However, the Disney spokesperson talking about the lawsuit has called it meritless.

