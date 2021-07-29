Advertisement

American Singer Lizzo has earned unprecedented fame in the last few years. She rose to fame with her album Cuz I Love You in 2019 and there was no going back. She’s been nominated for as many as 8 Grammys in a single year and is a proud winner of 3. The rapper is rumoured of being pregnant with Avengers star Chris Evans’ child. Read on for the actual truth!

The whole drama began the singer once revealed being drunk and sending a DM to Chris on Instagram. The Captain America star was humble enough to not only reply to it, but follow her back on the social media platform. Ever since, time and again there’s news around the two, mostly fake.

A fan recently tweeted to Lizzo, “Lizzo baby … we know you’re [pregnant] and we know it’s Chris Evans’ now spill the tea.” To this, the Truth Hurts singer came up with the most hilarious response.

Lizzo shared a video of herself saying, “This is something I’ve been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumours today…” Adding to her response was a Captain America: The First Avenger soundtrack in the background.

She held her baby bump and continued, “I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”

Check out the hilarious response shared by Lizzo on Chris Evans rumours below:

Music superstar Lizzo jokes that she and Chris Evans are having a baby! 😆🍼🚼

(via lizzo’s official tiktok) pic.twitter.com/UdRjUZxUUL — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) July 28, 2021

Just not that, Lizzo is also accused of killing a person after she stage dived at a concert. Reacting to the same, she shared in a video response, “So, I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody. Like, that rumour, it’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life and b***h, how, like, killed somebody? Y’all really going to put that on my motherf****n’ name? Like, I know I’m big but b***h, I’m not that f***in’ big.”

Lizzo is truly a QUEEN! Ain’t she?

