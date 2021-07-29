Advertisement

Can a room that has Ryan Reynolds ever not be laughing to death? Well, add to that mix a Hugh Jackman and their super-viral Internet feud, Voila! While the two are forever on their toes to take the other down and give the world content to laugh on, they seriously don’t miss a single chance at it. Seems like the ball right now is in Hugh’s court, which he is technically using it to take some hilarious digs at the Deadpool fame, and we are now hooked to what Ryan replies.

For the unversed, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are always at war on social media (the good war, that makes people laugh). Be it Ryan putting up anything, or Hugh updating fans about his life, they miss no chance to enter each other’s comments section and take digs. This time around Jackman has gone a step ahead and involved Ryan’s Free Guy director Shawn Levy in the same. Read on to know everything and also catch the post.

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman shared a picture with Free Guy director Shawn Levy from what seems like a party. Both are holding their drinks, so it has to be a party. And guess what, Jackman clicked a picture just to take a dig. He went on to the captions and asked Levy that he didn’t invite Ryan Reynolds to the party. He also went on to say that Shawn’s secret is safe with him.

Hugh Jackman sharing the photo on his official Twitter handle, wrote, “What’s that @ShawnLevyDirect? You forgot to invite @VancityReynolds to your party? Mate, your secret is safe with me. And … post.” The post has set a debate on the micro-blogging site, and the fans of the two are having a ball discussing it.

What’s that @ShawnLevyDirect? You forgot to invite @VancityReynolds to your party? Mate, your secret is safe with me. And … post. pic.twitter.com/p0lXjjygdz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman in the past had blamed Scarlett Johansson for his feud with Ryan Reynolds. As per Screenrant, he said, “…Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching, and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted. [Laughs]”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Ben Affleck’s Custom Gift To Jennifer Lopez On Her 52nd Birthday Represents Their ‘Wild’ & ‘Untamed’ Love

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube