Since the romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was made public, fans cannot stop catching daily headlines filled with their name. From photos of the couple together shared by their friends to them spending quality time with each other in Miami, the fans have seen it all.

Recently, another special date has been marked in the calendar of the couple. J.Lo celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 24 on the French Riviera with her loved ones. Starting from soaking up the sun while aboard a yacht to celebrating at a nightclub, the party had it all. To make the occasion more special, Ben had gotten something special created for his girlfriend’s birthday.

It was reported by Hollywood Life that Ben Affleck had created a special gift for the special occasion. He got custom pieces from jewelry brand Foundrae that represents their ‘wild’ and ‘untamed’ love. Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of Foundrae told E! News that the Batman star had created items for Jennifer Lopez that told a story about their romance.

Beth said, “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth”. The one medallion that is seen in Lopez’s Instagram birthday post represents “resilience”. Beth also told the outlet, “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed”.

“The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve,” Beth continued. The chains, charms, and keys are worn by Jenny From The Block singer in her birthday post are created by Foundrae.

The founder of the jewelry store said, “The heart of the Foundrae fine jewelry collection is our symbols. They carry a language of their own and allow the wearer to customize a unique piece that is a reflection of their own personal story; not just a record of where they have been, but a declaration of what is yet in front of them.” Beth also told E! News that the team was “blown away” by Ben Affleck’s “romantic gesture” towards Jennifer Lopez and added that he was thoroughly involved in the selection process.

