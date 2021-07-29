Advertisement

For comic book fans, there’s nothing more fascinating than witnessing your favorite characters come to life. The DC Comics Universe has blessed us with some of the finest storylines, multifaceted characters and crisply crafted action sequences that will forever remain etched in our memories! Whether you are into mysterious antiheroes, or power packed acting chops, there is a perfect DC Comics TV show for every superhero lover. Long before streaming platforms gained popularity, Colors Infinity has been bringing these superhit shows to our doorsteps moments after they premiere internationally.

On the jolly occasion of their 6th Birthday, catch these 5 incredible DC Universe TV shows only on Colors Infinity.

THE FLASH

Based on the DC Comics Superhuman – Barry Allen, The Flash has it all – a captivating narrative, a stellar cast of impressive actors and exhilarating action sequences. The series follows the life of a forensic investigator who gains superhuman speed when he gets struck by lightening in a chemical explosion. He uses his abilities to fight crime and hunt for others with the intent to use his abilities to oppose the evil. The series has been applauded for its masterful character development and exploration of the time space continuum.

ARROW

One of the most loved superhero shows of all time, Arrow took to the world by storm with its ace performances and ominously bleak setting of Starling City. Billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns to his city having mastered the art of archery when he was shipwrecked at mysterious Chinese island. He uses his skills to play a costumed crimefighter who fights evildoing, with his dark side driving him into life threating situations while fighting scum in the city.

BATWOMAN

A riveting tale of a female vigilante, Batwoman attempts to take over the role of protecting Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s mysterious disappearance. The series premiered the first lesbian superhero to headline her own series. After much anticipation, fans were delighted to hear that international heartthrob Ruby Rose would play the dynamic character. The character has since been replaced with Wallis Day. The series airs exclusively on Colors Infinity!

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

This comedy drama superhero series is set in the Arrowverse, featuring characters from Arrow and The Flash in additional to the exciting new faces. When a time traveller discovers of vindictive villain Vandal Savage’s masterplan to destroy the Earth with a shattering apocalypse, he rounds up the world’s most powerful superheroes to impede the world from coming to end at the hands of evil.

BLACK LIGHTNING

A winner among critics, the series explores the life of a high school principal, who was formerly a superhero called Black Lighting. After witnessing the turmoil his actions caused for his wife and kids, he chose to walk away from the dangerous profession. When The 100, an immensely feared criminal gang begins stirring trouble in his hometown of Freeland, he’s forced to return to the hazardous task of saving his town.

