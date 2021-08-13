Advertisement

Marvel-Disney hit the jackpot most recently with the release of Loki that stared Tom Hiddleston. Bot just did the show open gateways for many new ideas and projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also gave it its first open queer character when Trickster came out as Bis*xual. The moment was celebrated by many across the world and that became one of the biggest highlights of the season.

If this was a spoiler for you, yes, Loki has come out as bis*xual in the first season and confirmed it. The twist that fans have been waiting for years was welcomed with open arms and the inclusion made many happy. While there was a section that said the makes could have explored that part in detail in season one, but there wasn’t anyone criticising that decision until now. Turns out there is at this moment and it is none other than Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Davies doesn’t seem to have much liked the studio revealing Loki’s bis*xuality as he has lashed out at Marvel for doing it. He even labels the way it was disclosed ridiculous, craven and feeble in nature. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what the Doctor Who showrunner has to say.

“I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney Plus especially,” Russell T. Davies said as per We Got This Covered. “I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’”

He continued: “It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

What is your opinion on what Doctor Who showrunner has to say about Loki? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

