

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian is one of the queens of taking mirror selfies. Her Instagram is filled with her standing in front of her bathroom mirror and her phone in her hand. Only one thing that changes in her outfits and those who are featured in it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has shared a topless new photo of herself with her boyfriend, Travis Barker at the back.

The photo comes after rumours that Kourtney and Travis got secretly engaged while on a romantic getaway in Las Vegas. The two were snapped having a fun time together while both looked happy in each other’s company.

Advertisement

The topless selfies shared by Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker taking the photo is captioned “Ten days of quarantine…”. The photo gained many likes moments after she posted it. Kourtney is wearing a robe that falls from her shoulder. Though she frees her nipples, the TV personality covers her breast with her hair.

In the comments section, Kourtney Kardashian’s friend and colleague Sarah Howard complimented the haircut by Travis Barker. She says, “nice cut” to which Kourtney gave a reply full of innuendo, “good with his hands.” Barker also commented on the photo and said, “10 days with you.”

The topless photo posted by Kourtney is a part of a photo dump that includes snapshots of her kids, Penelope and Reign peaking through the window, the chopped off hair, and what the couple binged watched during the quarantine period. The list consists of TV shows ‘Mare of Easttown’ and ‘Manifest’.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s relationship seems to be going well. Even though Page Six has confirmed that the couple is not engaged yet. But that hasn’t stopped them from sharing many moments filled with PDA with their fans.

Must Read: Nicki Minaj & Jessie J In A Beef? Rapper Throws Shade At The Singer Over Claims About Their Song ‘Bang Bang’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube