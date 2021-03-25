Musician Travis Barker is reportedly making girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian very happy in their new relationship. The two, who have been friends for a long time, started dating earlier this year.

“He is a great boyfriend and really treats her (Kourtney Kardashian) well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She’s enjoying it. It’s very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened,” a source told E! News.

Travis Barker recently uploaded a photo of a handwritten letter given to him by Kourtney Kardashian. The two have been making many headlines for the past few days.

“They have a great foundation from being friends for so long. They have fun together. Their kids like each other and it’s working for now. Kourtney Kardashian loving the attention and having Travis Barker in her life in this new way,” the source says.

