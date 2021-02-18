Socialite Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday made her relationship with longtime friend Travis Barker official on Instagram.

Reality TV star Kourtney posted a picture with her hand entwined with musician Travis’s hand. There is no caption with the photo, but his tattoos can be identified.

Travis Barker, who is widely known as the drummer of the rock band Blink-182, in turn posted a heart emoticon on the post and reposted that picture.

This is the first time that Kourtney Kardashian has gone public with her relationship with someone after separating with partner Scott Disick, with whom she has three children.

Recently, Kim Kardashian shared a picture in a burnt orange bikini along with Kourtney, who was seen flaunting svelte figure in a glossy black latex two-piece. The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

