Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship has been making the headline since the latter began his presidential campaign in Summer 2020. From splitting, to discord to now living in different places, the turmoil in their lives isn’t hidden from the public. Amidst all this, Kim has the support of her sisters, especially Kourtney Kardashian.

As per a recent report, this KarJenner sister is continuously checking up on Kim and is acting as one of her main pillars of support.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian knows precisely the challenges one faces while going through a messy public split while trying to raise kids in a happy environment. A source, close to the Kardashian family, told the site that Kourtney will be there for Kim Kardashian “at all times of day.”

“Elaborating further, the source revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is dropping in pretty often to keep tabs on sis Kim Kardashian. The insider said, “She’s checking in on [Kim] constantly and helping out with the kids.”

While Kourtney Kardashian is up and about checking in on Kim, the source revealed that all the KarJenner sisters support the mother of four in their own ways. Adding that Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are frequently out of town, Kourtney has been “fulfilled the role” as one of Kim’s main support.

The source added that Kim is “doing her best to act like things are fine and that she’s really doing okay.” The site was also told by a separate source that Kim is listening to all of her sisters’ advice, some of which includes slowing down and focusing on self-care while dealing with so the stress.

For those who do not know, in the midst of all this turmoil, Kim is residing in Los Angeles with her four kids North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2), and Psalm (1). Kanye West is currently living by himself on his 9000 sq. ft ranch in Wyoming.

With the support of sis Kourtney Kardashian, we believe that Kim Kardashian will be able to keep the environment as positive as possible for the kids.

