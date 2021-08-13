Advertisement

Ed Sheeran and Eminem took the internet by storm when the news of a collaboration between the singer and rapper came out. Then the duo released a few more. Their song ‘River’ was featured on Slim Shady’s 2017 album Revival. However, it wasn’t just working on the songs that played an important part in their working relationship.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer and ‘Mockingbird’ rapper has previously bonded with each other over a studio session before. The topic of discussion wasn’t music, but something completely else.

While speaking with Apple Music 1’s Rebecca Judd, Ed Sheeran revisited the time when he first stepped into a studio in Detroit with Eminem. He even revealed that the two bonded over video games and Marvel more than music-making. The musicians only began to make music after their second meeting.

Ed Sheeran said while talking for the first time meeting Eminem in a studio, “It was in Detroit and I was playing a gig in Detroit. And yeah, I arrived at his studio. He has got loads of games consoles there. He loves games. I actually bought him a Nintendo 64 with GoldenEye on it as a gift. Yeah. I just stepped in there.”

The singer continued, “Actually, the first time we met, we did not make music. I hung out there for about four hours, and we just spoke Marvel and Avengers for about four hours and then the next time I went back, we made a tune. The first tune we made, I was in Mexico and his producer flew to Mexico, and I did the hook there and stuff.”

Ed Sheeran and Eminem teamed up in 2018 as well. The two worked on ‘Remember the Name’ from Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project and ‘Those Kinda Nights’ from Slim Shady’s 2020 album Music to Be Murdered By.

