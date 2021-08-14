Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular celebrities in the entire world. From her acting career to her relationships, everything has reached her fans. After spending years in the film industry, the Friends actress has decided to step into the world of publishing. Aniston has decided to write a memoir, and it is rumoured that she is not holding anything back.

Aniston announced that she is writing an autobiography a year ago. Since then, her fans have waited relentlessly for the book to be published. As heard through the grapevine, the actress spills every major detail about her life in the book.

Advertisement

From her relationship with her mother to her controversial marriage with Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston is making sure to be as open about her life as she can. According to some reports, the Murder Mystery actress has spent a significant amount of the last year in a pandemic to outline her memoir.

According to National Enquirer, The book will “Rip the lid off her broken marriage to Brad Pitt and her dysfunctional relationship with mom Nancy Dow.” On top of that, it could also net Jennifer Aniston $10 million. “Jen is in a unique position. The appetite for her memoir couldn’t be higher. She knows it, her team knows it, and she’s spent much of her free time during quarantine collecting her memories and writing them down,” the source added.

The source continued, “She’s keeping super quiet about the exact contents, but you can bet all the big topics of her life will be addressed in full.” As per the claims by the insider, the topics in Aniston’s memoir will include “her difficult childhood and battles with her mom to secrets about her marriage to Brad and its demise, plus her hatred towards Angelina Jolie.”

Jennifer Aniston has a huge history when it comes to dating. Recently, rumours of her and her Friends’ co-actor David Schwimmer hit the news. Meanwhile, the fans can only wait for her memoir to be published.

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Revealed Having S*x 500 Times A Day With Kanye West & Having A ‘Bathroom Quickie’ Amid A Photoshoot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube