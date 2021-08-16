Advertisement

The Hollywood megastar Ben Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday this Sunday. Though fans would expect him to be with rekindled love Jennifer Lopez, Ben surprised everyone by spending his birthday only with his daughters. Photographs of the Good Will Hunting actor with three children Violet, Samuel and Seraphina, were taken in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have created quite a buzz all over social media and news. Since the time they got back together, the couple has escalated their relationship at full speed. The couple celebrated Lopez’s birthday lavishly in Europe, and Affleck gave a custom gift to the actress.

It is only fair to assume that the love birds will spend Ben’ special day together. However, that is not the case. This time, the actors have decided to keep things low-key. According to TMZ, after Ben Affleck spends time with his kids, he might have planned to go out of town with Jennifer Lopez. The couple might even head out for a small getaway.

There are some rumours in the air that Jennifer Lopez has been planning “something special” for Ben Affleck. “Jennifer has been planning a special getaway for Ben’s birthday. She wanted them to be away together. They are going somewhere without the kids,” says a source to HollywoodLife.

The source added, “She wanted it to be an adults-only trip, just the two of them to spend time together as a couple. They are keeping the whereabouts very quiet. Not many people know where they’re going, and she’d like to keep it that way.”

It is not clear where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be headed to. Recently, J.Lo deleted her ex Alex Rodriguez, also known as A-Rod, from her Instagram. The former couple ended their relationship earlier this year, after which Ben and Jen reunited.

