Ben Affleck Fans Want A Solo Batman Film For Him Soonest
#MakeTheBatfleckMovie Trends On Twitter

Ever since Ben Affleck or the mass popular Batfleck became Batman in the DCEU, fans have not been ready to see anyone else don the cape but him. The actor who became the Cape Crusader did find some resistance against him in the beginning, but he made sure that he impressed the naysayers with his version of the Gotham Saviour. The same people who said no to Affleck’s Batman a decade ago now want a standalone movie for him.

For years, the fans on the internet have been demanding a solo flick that will star Ben Affleck be as the Batman. The movement finds mileage time and again. The latest reason is that Affleck is celebrating his 49th birthday, and fans couldn’t keep calm and are asking for a flick. Zack Snyder has done the job of inducing more curiosity as he shared unseen BTS images of Ben as the Cape Crusader from the past.

If you are aware, Ben Affleck was associated with Matt Reeves’ The Batman before Robert Pattinson took over. This had left a lot of fans disheartened. Now #MakeTheBatfleckMovie is again trending on Twitter, and below is everything that the netizens have to say.

A Twitter user wrote, “Happy Birthday to @BenAffleck who gave us the best the best Batman fight scene of all time. Can’t wait to see Batfleck return in the Flash movie, and hopefully in Justice League parts 2 and 3. #RestoreTheSndyerVerse #BatflecksBirthday.” Another wrote, “Not going to lie the batfleck movie is a close second for me as far as what I absolute need to see in a zack snyder universe. #RestoreTheSndyerVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie. Directed by ben affleck and produced by snyder.”

A user even went on to say that Ben Affleck deserves to play Batman in his very own trilogy. The tweet read, “Batfleck deserves his very own solo trilogy. I could care less for Edward cullens batman though I’ll give him a chance when the time is right #MakeTheBatfleckMovie.”

Below are a few compiled:

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

