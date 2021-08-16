Advertisement

Bridgerton fame Phoebe Dynevor has been dating Ariana Grande’s ex and actor Pete Davidson for five months now and there’s sad news coming in for all their fans. Their whirlwind romance has come to an end and the couple has reportedly broken up. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The couple was last seen together at Wimbledon in the UK in July and looked head over heels in love with each other.

If the reports are to be believed, the reason behind Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson’s split is ‘long distance’. It has ‘put a strain’ on their relationship. A source close to the Sun revealed, “Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start, they were both totally committed.”

The source added, “It was pretty telling when Phoebe headed to Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America.”

The source concluded, “It was wild while it lasted… But the distance has put a strain on them. They will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won’t recover.”

Both Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have a busy schedule right now. The actress is currently filming Bridgerton Season 2 in the UK and Pete is busy with SNL and shooting a film titled ‘Meet Cute’ in the US.

Adding to the long-distance is travel restrictions now with the ongoing global pandemic. It was adding further pressure to their romance as you can’t just hop on the plane to see each other with the ongoing travel restrictions.

Although there has been no official confirmation of breakup from either Phoebe Dynevor or Pete Davidson’s team.

We hope that everything gets better soon and we get to see more cuddly pictures of the couple together in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson’s breakup? Tell us in the comments below.

