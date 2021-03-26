Comedian Pete Davidson has joined Snoop Dogg’s commentary team for YouTube star Jake Paul’s upcoming fight with mixed martial arts star Ben Askren.

The Saturday Night Live regular will be part of the broadcast team for the pay-per-view Triller Fight Club 2021 event on 17 April (21) in Atlanta, Georgia.

He’ll join Snoop, Mario Lopez, and social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio to offer blow-by-blow coverage ringside.

Snoop Dogg made his mark as a boxing hype man during the first Triller boxing event featuring Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr. last year (20). (KL/WNWCZM/LOT)

