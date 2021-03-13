Snoop Dogg has signed on for 50 Cent’s new Starz drama Black Family Mafia.

The rapper and actor, Snoop will have a recurring role as spiritual leader Pastor Swift on the series, which will also feature La La Anthony, Serayah, Tyshon Freeman, Stormy Meriweather, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

Anthony, who also appeared in 50 Cent’s hit show Power, will play the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer, according to Deadline.

Black Family Mafia is based on the true-life story of Detroit, Michigan’s drug trade in the 1980s.

50 Cent will executive produce the series starring Snoop Dogg.

