Veteran actress Kim Novak, who has featured in films like Picnic, The Man with the Golden Arm, Pal Joey, Vertigo and more, has accused the late Tony Curtis – of Sweet Smell of Success, The Defiant Ones and Some Like It Hot fame – of spiking her drink at a 1950’s party.

The Vertigo star is convinced she had just one drink at the 1958 gathering, but somehow she passed out. She said that when she regained consciousness, she was in a daze and no longer had her clothes on.

“Tony Curtis had brought me a drink,” Kim Novak, now 89, recalled to The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, “I don’t know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that’s the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterwards, cross my heart, hope to die. Don’t know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment.”

“I think Tony Curtis did it,” Kim Novak said of the drink she suspected had been drugged. She added that the morning after, “I’ll just tell you the honest truth: I didn’t have my clothes on.”

Unsure of what had happened to her, Novak didn’t share her alarming story with anyone at the time: “People didn’t talk about things like that (sexual misconduct), but I could never figure it out… I’ve never blacked out in my entire life,” added Novak, who stepped away from Hollywood to pursue her love of painting in the mid-1960s.

Curtis, the actor father of Jamie Lee Curtis, died in 2010. (MT/WNWCHR/LOT)

