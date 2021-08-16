Advertisement

Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen holding girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s hand as he overcame his fear.

The 42-year-old musician had not travelled on a flight after his near-death experience in a 2008 plane crash. He was one of only two survivors from the mishap.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Travis Barker made this trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from Camarillo, California. Travis hugged Kourtney and held her hand as they stepped onto the plane.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian was accompanied by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Cory Gamble.

Travis Barker had hinted at overcoming his fears when he had tweeted in June: “I might fly again.”

