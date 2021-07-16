Since the outbreak of Covid, film releases were delayed, and the production for the rest came to a stop. Now that the situation is coming under control, the filmings have started again. However, we cannot say this for Netflix’s steamy blockbuster series Bridgerton.

The first season of the show was released last year. Since then, it became incredibly successful. Every fan was anticipating the second season of the show, and even Netflix started the filming until a crew member found out to have Covid.

The filming of Bridgerton season 2 has come to a halt with all the cast and crew tested. The bosses staged a crisis meeting to determine when it is safe to continue work. To make the situation worse, Netflix is more worried as it is about to start work on another one of their major drama, The Crown.

When talking about the filming of Bridgerton a TV insider told The Sun, “Both period epics are hugely important international hits for the streaming giant, but both require an extremely large cast and crew. That’s a logistical nightmare in terms of trying to keep staff safe, prevent an outbreak or contain one when it’s been identified”.

The insider added, “It’s also a headache for producers because removing cast or crew and putting them into isolation means they have to be replaced at short notice, and that’s not always possible”.

According to The Sun’s source, Netflix has gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of all the cast and crew members. All the relevant measures are in place for the show.

Phoebe Dynevor will return for the second season of Bridgerton which will start filming again once the situation is under control. According to the schedule, it will be filmed in May at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, South-East London.

