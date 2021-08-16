Advertisement

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were the ‘it’ couple of the 90s. The two were madly in love with each other and not just that, Depp also got a tattoo for his girlfriend that read ‘Winona forever’. From holding hands in public to kissing each other passionately – what they had was real and their fans couldn’t deny the spark.

Winona and Depp dated for five months before getting engaged.

Advertisement

In an interview with People, Johnny Depp spoke about being in love with Winona Ryder and said, “There’s been nothing in my 27 years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona.”

In 1991, Winona Ryder spoke to Rolling Stone about Johnny Depp’s tattoo and said, “I sort of was in shock. I kept thinking it was going to wash off or something. I couldn’t believe it was real. I mean, it’s a big thing because it’s so permanent!”

Depp added, “It ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

Reportedly, the pressure from the media was the reason behind Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder’s split.

Talking to Los Angeles Times once, Depp opened up on his breakup with Ryder and said, “It’s very hard to have a personal life in this town. My relationship with Winona, it was my mistake to be as open as we were. But I thought if we were honest it would destroy that curiosity monster. Instead, it fed it, gave people license to feel they were part of it.”

After his breakup with Winona Ryder, Johnny Depp changed forever. It impacted the two of them really bad. The Dracula actress couldn’t handle the breakup too well and was diagnosed with anticipatory nostalgia. She would listen to sad music and drink all day long. In fact, one night the actress slept with a cigarette in hand and woke up surrounded by flames. That sounds gut-wrenching, isn’t it?

From being inseparable to not being in love is definitely a bitter feeling. This was the first time the Stranger Things actress experienced love and called Depp her ‘everything’. “When I met Johnny, I was pure virgin. He changed that. He was my first everything. My first real kiss. My first real boyfriend. My first fiancé. The first guy I had s*x with. So he’ll always be in my heart. Forever. Kind of funny, that word,” Winona said.

We wish Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder could be a thing again.

Must Read: Jason Momoa Won’t Let His Kids Watch Game Of Thrones Despite It Being A Fantastic Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube