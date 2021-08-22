Advertisement

Chris Evans is one of the most celebrated Hollywood actors at this moment. The man who owns multiple talents, the direction being one, rose to fame by playing Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Almost over the past decade, after featuring as Steve Rogers in multiple films, he has made the character his own, and in no way are fans ready to accept anyone else taking up the mantle. Look what happened with Wyatt Russell.

It is a world-known fact, Chris Evans had first denied playing Captain America, not once but multiple times. It was Marvel’s constant convincing, and his executives telling him the pros that brought him on board. But did you know he took therapy before getting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, yes nervousness made him do it, and below is all you need to know about the same.

While talking to We Got This Covered back in 2019, Chris Evans said, “I went [to therapy] because I was very apprehensive about taking the movie, I was nervous about the lifestyle change, about the commitment. You know, it’s six movies, that can last 10 years. I love making movies but I’m not dead set on being a gigantic movie star. I like to have the option to walk away if I want, with a six picture deal, you can’t walk away.”

Captain America fame added, “I also like having anonymity, I’ve managed to work and kind of stay under the radar. You know, I’m not on top of everyone’s list and I can’t make any movie I want. I can make some and I make a decent living, but I can still go to a ballgame or Disney world. Losing that and having to change my lifestyle was just terrifying. I said no the first few times because I was scared to do it. The more I spoke to people about it though, the more they said that I can’t make a decision based on fear.”

Chris Evans then explained how the therapy worked and why he chose to do it. “When I finally agreed to do it, I needed to fix my brain and find out why I was so scared so I went to therapy. It’s not like there were giant breakthroughs in the therapy either, it was just nice talking,” he said.

After The First Avenger, Evans reprises Steve Rogers in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

