There is always an unofficial, never openly spoken about the race between the Marvel and DC universes. Both the MCU and DCEU are churning out projects that put them at the top of the other with each release. But for years, the world has been hooked to one question, and that is, will the two ever cross paths and the superheroes meet each other at some common point? Well, Kevin Feige is now answering the same.

Over the past few years, people from both parties have been talking about a Marvel DC crossover. The latest was James Gunn, who happens to be the only director successfully balanced his work with both the studios giving them hits respectively. Adding to the same conversation is MCU President Kevin Feige, who now shed light on whether the two will meet someday or not. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Kevin Feige is right now on a spree of giving interviews and spilling beans over many secrets. Not just the Eternals, but the President has even shed light on Avengers 5. Feige now talks about the crossover between Marvel and DC. Taking the standard route while talking to Comicbook, he says, “Never say never.”

It doesn’t end there. Further, in the same interview, he was asked about James Gunn recently talking about his idea for the Marvel DC crossover. Gunn had spoken about a Harley Quinn with Groot movie. Reacting to that, he said, “Well, look, my standard answer to things are ‘never say never.’ I never thought we’d get this far. James has not brought that up, James is deep in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that will begin filming before the end of this year. Having finished the spectacular The Suicide Squad and selling that movie, he’s well underway of prep on Guardians 3.”

There is hope and one that will never die. The fact that the two worlds have indeed collided in the comics is a thing to hook our hopes on that it will happen on the big screen too someday.

