The Marvel Cinematic Universe, in phase 4 of its illustrious line up is all about legacies and the introduction of new characters who mean a lot to the timelines. But one thing that the fans have been very eagerly waiting for is the moment Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble again to fight evil together after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. President Kevin Feige is here to give an update about the same.

Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing film worldwide, was the end of the Infinity saga and wrapped up on a high note. But that doesn’t mean the studio is not planning to take the Avengers ahead. Not just about the emotional value, but also the Box Office numbers are the biggest reason enough.

The 4 films where the heroes assembled are the most successful of them all. Now Feige takes the moment to talk about how the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with some addition will assemble now for the new phase. Read on to know everything you should and also what Kevin has to say.

Kevin Feige in his interview, as per We Got This Covered confirms that the work on Avengers 5 has already begun and is now shaping up. He says it will take sometime to set base, like the Infinity saga saw its base being built in phase 1. “I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. And then you need time, as you did in Phase One, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together,” Feige said.

However, a lot is being said about the Avengers 5 that is still gar away from here. A speculation says Kang The Conqueror introduced to us in Loki, will become the supervillain and replace Thanos this time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

