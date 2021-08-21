Advertisement

Finally, we’re glad that the rumour of CM Punk making an in-ring return has turned out to be true. To fans’ surprise, the show ‘Rampage’ started with Punk making his pro-wrestling return. Well, it took 7 f*cking years!

AEW Rampage opened with Punk chants all over, and why not? The show scheduled in Chicago is bound to witness reception for the ‘voice of voiceless’. As a cherry on a top, Punk made his smashing return with his theme song, Cult Of Personality. As expected, the crowd went crazy and received a thunderous response. It could possibly be the biggest pop we heard in recent times!

In his usual style, CM Punk walked down the ramp, soaking all the energy from the crowd. He hugged a few lucky fans and even jumped into them. And yes, he delivered a pipebomb saying ’20th August 2021, I’m back’. He even promised ice cream bars for the crowd of the night.

Watch it below, CM Punk receiving a monstrous ovation:

Here’s a fan crying for Punk:

Not just a return, Punk has even challenged Darby Allin and ‘Icon’ Sting for All Out pay-per-view, on 5th September.

Below are fans’ reactions to CM Punk’s return:

AEW Marks ruined this moment for the internet so hard bro lmfao — Tondruh (@Tondruh) August 21, 2021

wrestling twitter today. happy CM Punk day pic.twitter.com/rRWTC7AP6q — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 20, 2021

Every guys reaction whose dream of watching #CMPunk in a wrestling ring once again came true : pic.twitter.com/8uvqpqpqhG — Wrestle_Rant13 (@Wrestle_Rant13) August 21, 2021

The fact we got John Cena and CM Punk back in wrestling at the same time IN 2021 is special man. You can't write that. pic.twitter.com/APR7IiWgjn — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, post Punk’s appearance, people have lapped up stores to buy his merchandise.

What is your reaction to Punk’s debut in AEW? Share with us through comments.

