Dave Bautista has hit the headlines in a big way yet again. Of course, it is his Marvel character Drax The Destroyer and everything around him that is making news. First, the fact that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is in the making, and second his fiery revelation that the What If…? makers didn’t even approach him. While all of that continues to make news, the latest gossip is exciting and shocking because it connects the former WWE star to DCEU.

Time and again Dave Bautista has his future in the acting career has been discussed. Drax became his USP, and fans enjoyed his tough guy with a soft heart act. But that doesn’t mean he is limited to just that. Bautista, over the years has expressed his wish to play several characters, and one of them is Bane, the iconic badman from The Batman universe. Turns out he is reportedly in talks with DC. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the latest report in We Got This Covered, Dave Bautista is in active talks with DC bosses to star in a film for the studio. The report has nothing further to add, so as to what character he is being approached for, or at which level is the discussion on. But even the first update about his possible entry to the DCEU has left his fans excited and wanting to know more.

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista has forever been in love with Bane. The actor, as per the same portal, while talking about it had said, “There are certain characters I’ve latched on to over the past 10, 20 years, and Bane was one of them. No discredit to Tom Hardy’s version of Bane, I love that performance, I loved that film. I’d just love a crack at it. I think I could bring an interesting twist to it and I think I could do the character justice. Not only in performance, but also in physicality.”

Dave Bautista added, “I’d love that role where I’d have to go back up to 320 pounds just to play this character, like that it would happen. I could play Bane in a way that’s not only menacing and ominous, but also freakishly intelligent. Bane would be the type of character that’s so menacing and so terrifying and so intelligent, he would hardly ever raise his voice.”

