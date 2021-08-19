Jessica Alba's Kids Are Worried Returning To School After Being Homeschooled For A Year

Advertisement

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba is sending her children Honor, Haven, and Hayes to school in September.

However, Jessica says her children, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren, are worried about going back to school after spending over a year being homeschooled amid the Covid pandemic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

While Jessica Alba is concerned about the spread of the virus, her children are worried about “social-emotional issues” that come with school life, such as “fitting in” and “doing well” in class.

Jessica Alba told People magazine: “For me, the health aspect of COVID is much more at the forefront of my mind. But for the kids, a lot of their stuff is still really social. They really care about what their friends think. It’s the more social-emotional (issues) – bullying, and being made fun of and fitting in, doing well and grades.”

“I try to talk to them about what’s within their control and try not to expose them to too much that’s sort of out of their control.”

To help ease her children’s worries, Jessica Alba has been getting them involved in “meditation” as well as “calming” foods.

Talking about her eldest child, Honor, Alba said: “We just try to do a relaxing ritual or listen to a meditation or have some tea, to calm the nerves. And we had to find (breakfast) foods that are calming for her and don’t make her stomach upset.”

Meanwhile, the actress recently said therapy sessions helped her learn how to “communicate” with Honor.

