Rita Ora and Taika Watiti’s romance rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now. The singer threw a lavish birthday party for rumoured beau Taika and invited A-list Hollywood celebrities including Kristen Stewart, Paris Jackson, Rami Malek and Ashley Benson. Check out the pictures below.

Rita shared the birthday pictures on her Instagram and they’re going crazy viral on the internet.

Rita Ora shared pictures with her boyfriend Taika Watiti with a heart emoji on her official Instagram handle. The pictures also feature Kristen Stewart, Paris Jackson, Rami Malek and Ashley Benson.

Take a look at Rita Ora’s Instagram post here:

Reacting to Rita Ora’s Instagram post, Taika Watiti dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. Pop singer Demi Lovato also reacted to her post and commented, “Obsessed w y’all, we’re going to din when I get home!!!”

Later, Rita shared pictures of herself in a sheer dress and paired it with black knee-length boots and accessorised her look with gold hooped earrings.

That’s one hot picture!

Meanwhile, back in April this year, a source close to The Sun confirmed Taika Watiti and Rita Ora’s relationship and said, “They’ve been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship – they’re really into each other.”

Later, Ora appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O Show was quizzed about her love life. Host Kyle Sandilands humorously asked Ora about Taika, “I know you don’t want to talk too much about this stuff, but are you able to sneak lovers in and out of your joint or are you finding that difficult?”

Rita Ora was quick to dodge the question and said, “I think for me I’m just focusing on getting fit, to be honest.” To which Kyle teasingly said: “That’s fantastic, I can read between the lines.”

What are your thoughts on Rita Ora’s lavish birthday party pictures for boyfriend Taika Watiti? Tell us in the comments below.

