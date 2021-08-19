Advertisement

Over the last several months, Kim Kardashian has been making the headlines owing to trouble in her personal life – aka her divorce from Kanye West. But that hasn’t stopped her from living life to the fullest. Recently the Skims founder took to social media and shared a throwback picture with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

While the picture takes us back in time – to when the Kardashian sisters were in college – the mother of four also wrote how she was a ‘designated driver’ for Kourtney, who studied at the University of Arizona. Kim also opened up about what kept her from becoming a “wild party girl” back then. Check out what she said below.

Sharing the throwback picture on her Instagram handle a couple of hours ago, we see Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian sporting black tube tops. While Kim opted for beige pants and a simple cross pendant chain, Kourtney completed her look with a vibrant blue and silver choker. Kim captioned the image, “College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know.”

Commenting on Kim Kardashian’s post, sister Khole Kardashian wrote, “I was there that night too b*tch.” Some other responses to her post included one follower writing, “Wow kourtney has literally always looked the same.” Another commented, “Kourtney doesn’t age at all.” A third wrote, “Wish I could say the same Kim.”

Recently, Kim also opened up about how her estranged husband Kanye West helped her become more confident and not a “people pleaser.”

