Salma Hayek has played diverse roles on screen, and now she is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut this fall. The actress is set to play a role in the studio’s upcoming superheroes film, Eternals. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan.

However, Hayek shared that she was extremely close to not take up the job. While discussing the Marvel project, the actress did not think she would land an important role.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Salma Hayek wasn’t enthusiast enough when she first heard about the role in Eternals. “I said, ‘Forget it,” Hayek recalled. Salma thought that the role for which she has been approached would be minor. She even thought that she would be playing the role of a grandmother or an old prost*tute.

“I said, ‘God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.’ Salma Hayek said. “I’m used to being [told] I’m going to be the extra or the old prost*tute. And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, ‘Okay! Let’s have the meeting!” she continued.

Hayek is playing the role of Ajak, who is one of the most important members of the Eternals. She will be front and centre and the leader of the titular immortals. The Frida actress continued to say, “I was shocked. Imagine in your 50s you get a call from this director that you’re crazy about, who says, ‘You’re going to be a superhero.”

Salma Hayek even took to her Instagram to tell her fans and followers, “It used to be the father of all eternals, but girls, this is OUR time!” when the casting of Eternals was announced. She said that this moment would mean a great deal to future generations of women.

