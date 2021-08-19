Advertisement
Kelly Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, was jealous of her success. Clarkson and Blackstock had a somewhat private relationship. The couple began dating in 2012, and their romance escalated quickly, with the two tying the knot in 2013. However, things fell out of hands, and now they are in between a messy divorce.
Reports came in that stated the reason behind the split. Brandon was reportedly jealous of Clarkson’s career and success.
While discussing Kelly Clarkson’s split, an insider told the US Weekly, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time. She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”
Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon in 2020. After it is finalized she “can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed,” the insider added. “Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”
The ‘Stronger’ singer shares a daughter River and a son Remington with Brandon. Kelly was granted primary custody of her kids in 2020. She was ordered to pay her estranged husband $150,000 per month in spousal support, along with an additional $45,601 per month in child support, as per the reports.
Now that Kelly Clarkson has filed for a divorce, which is in the process of being finalized, she can finally celebrate her success the way she wants to.
