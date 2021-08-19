Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, was jealous of her success. Clarkson and Blackstock had a somewhat private relationship. The couple began dating in 2012, and their romance escalated quickly, with the two tying the knot in 2013. However, things fell out of hands, and now they are in between a messy divorce.

Reports came in that stated the reason behind the split. Brandon was reportedly jealous of Clarkson’s career and success.

While discussing Kelly Clarkson’s split, an insider told the US Weekly, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time. She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”