Advertisement

Just a couple of days ago, actor Raqesh Bapat stepped into the controversial Bigg Boss OTT house. While he was the most chosen male contestant on the premiere night, before beginning his journey, he shared his family’s and ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra’s reaction to it.

For the unversed, Raqesh married his co-star Ridhi Dogra from Maryada in 2011, but the duo divorced in 2019. Even post their split, the two remained good friends, and her reaction to his decision is proof of the same. Scroll below to know all about it.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Spotboye, Bigg Boss OTT’s Raqesh Bapat got asked how he would handle his co-contestant’s personal attacks while on the show. He said, “My marriage and divorce are all in the open. We amicably had a very natural course of getting out of it and still are very respectful towards each other – no mudslinging happened or is going to happen. Nobody’s pelting stones on each other.”

Talking about his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra’s reaction to his participation in Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat said, “I told her for sure and she is worried about how I will be. She said I don’t know how well you’ll do it as you are very different from the people who go inside. So, I said yaa wish me luck that is all I can say. None of my industry friends know that I am participating. I want to keep it a surprise.”

Talking about his family’s reaction to him saying yes to the show, Raqesh‘s said, “My family of course know that I am going inside and they have just told me to be me because they know that I can’t fake or be unreal. My strategy will also be to stand up against injustice. Disrespect towards women is something that I really don’t like. I have a strong voice and can be a leader but at the same time, I am a shy person. So, my family is a little worried and happy at the same time”.

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more about the entertainment world.

Must Read: Vishal Aditya Singh Comments On Madhurima Tuli’s Reaction To Frying Pan Recreation On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: “It’s Upto You If You Want To Be Upset Or…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube